Armed Dacoits Looted Cash, Injured Cattle Broker During Dacoity Bid In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Armed dacoits looted cash, injured cattle broker during dacoity bid in Muzaffargarh

Three armed dacoits looted cash worth over Rs 200, 000 from cattle broker and injured him over putting resistance during dacoity bid at Fatima Garden Fatehpur Road bypass

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Three armed dacoits looted cash worth over Rs 200, 000 from cattle broker and injured him over putting resistance during dacoity bid at Fatima Garden Fatehpur Road bypass.

According to details, three armed dacoits intercepted a cattle broker namely Muhammad Munawar Bhatti near Fatima Garden Fatehpur Road and looted cash over two lac.

They also injured the cattle broker over putting resistance before them.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital. City police Alipur started legal action against the outlaws.

