Armed dacoits snatch trader motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Three armed dacoits deprived a trader of his motorcycle at Choti Pul area in limits of Rangpur police station.

Police sources said that M. Amir, a local trader was going somewhere when he was intercepted by the daciots at Choti Pul.

In an attempt to save his money, the trader ran away by leaving his motorcycle on the road while the dacoits fled away with the two-wheeler.

Rangpur police registered an FIR against unknown dacoits on the complaint of Amir.