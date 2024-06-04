Armed Dacoits Took Cash, Mobiles From Shop In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Three armed dacoits looted the cash and mobile phones from a shop located on Northern Circular road in the limits of City police station.
According to details, three masked armed dacoits came to a mobile shop situated near Girls College on Northern Circular road on a motorcycle.
Two of them entered into the shop while their third partner remained outside.
The dacoits looted eight mobiles and personal mobile of the shop owner and Rs 35,000 cash on gunpoint.
According to shop owner, the estimated worth of the looted mobiles was around Rs 300,000.
APP/akt
