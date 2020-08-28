Armed Forces active in rescuing flood affectees in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

Pak Army has established a Flood Emergency Control Centre to deal with flood relating emergencies while medical camps have also been established in the areas of Gulberg, Liaquatabad and New Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) Pakistan Army, Navy, Sindh Rangers and other civic agencies are busy in draining the water and helping people affected during the rain-hit areas in Karachi.

Besides it, the government has asked the people to stay put and follow the safety measures and precautions to stay safe in these troubling times.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority is continuing its rescue and relief operations in rain affected areas of Karachi.

According to Spokesperson of NDMA Shazia Haris, these operations and drainage activities are being carried out by the Pak Army in collaboration with local civil administration.

She said food, drinking water and other essential items are being provided to rain affected people while 56 relief camps have also been established.

She said the NDMA also provided 3000 tents to Sindh government for rain-hit people.c

It may be pointed out that the current spell of rain in the metropolis broke the record of maximum rain recorded in one day with 223 millimeter rain recorded in just 12 hours. The previous recorded was 211 mm in 24 hours in July 1967.