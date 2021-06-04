UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces All Time Operational Readiness Not A Matter Of Choice Rather Mandatory Obligation: CAS

Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:49 AM

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu Thursday said for all of us in uniform ( Armed Forces), to remain operationally ready at all times, was not a matter of choice; but a mandatory obligation to this country and its citizens

The Air Chief visited Command and Staff College, Quetta. While addressing the course participants at the College said that in contemporary warfare, air power had become the most effective element of military power, said a PAF media release here received.

He added that a deeper and clear understanding of its application along with associated challenges and advantages was essential for joint operations planning and execution.

Referring to the regional geo-political environment, the Air Chief said that the PAF was fully cognizant of the security challenges and was actively pursuing its operational development plans.

He said that PAF attaches utmost importance to operational preparedness and remains ready to respond to any challenge to the national security of Pakistan.

