Armed Forces Always Poised To Defend Territorial Integrity, National Sovereignty: Air Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Thursday while addressing the course participants at National Defence University emphasized that the country's Armed Forces always remained poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The Air Chief visited National Defence University to address the course participants where he expressed his confidence in the combat potential of Pakistan Armed Forces, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release here received.

While addressing the participants, the Air Chief appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at National Defence University.

Speaking on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, the Air Chief said, "PAF is a professional force having capacity to timely respond to any nefarious design against the country."Later on, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu interacted with the course participants.

More Stories From Pakistan

