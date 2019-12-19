Armed Forces are an organized institution and its members had taken oath to sacrifice their lives for the defence and security of the motherland: DG ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The ISPR DG said the Armed Forces were an organized institution and its members had taken oath to sacrifice their lives for the defence and security of the motherland.

"We have practically demonstrated it in the past 20 years (and) achieved what no other country or army in the world could get." He said the Army did make those accomplishments with the full support of nation.

Currently, the country was facing a hybrid war and "we are fully aware of this changing nature and character of war. We also understand the enemy, its facilitators and possible designs." He said the enemy wanted to destabilize the country both internally and externally, but the Armed Forces, being a national security institution, had a "complete visibility" of the entire picture that how attempts were being made to weaken Pakistan internally.

"The attempts are still on�. And taking advantage of that�. external threats could be implemented." In the prevailing situation, the ISPR DG said, some elements wanted "to provoke us to fight with each other by launching internal and external attacks" with the motive to defeat Pakistan.

"Since we know about the threat, our response is also in place." He said the Pakistan Army had handled the external attacks and the scourge of terrorism in the country in an effective manner, and "by the Grace of Allah Almighty, the current design of anti-state powers will also be countered with complete comprehension."/More