Armed Forces are ready to face any external threat : Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if India wants to wage a war then Pakistan is fully prepared to reciprocate in a befitting manner.He was talking to a delegation of PTI which called on him at Governor House, here on Thursday.He said that Pakistan Armed Forces know better to defend every inch of motherland while 220 million Pakistanis are standing with Pakistan Army and prior to engaging in any war with Pakistan, India must recall Pakistan's befitting response on February 27, last year.He said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is talking of peace but India must not deem our peace desire as a weakness.

Pakistan retains world's best Army which is fully capable of defeating the enemy any time and on every front.

Governor Punjab said that entire India is now in flames due to controversial Citizenship Act and Modi is being exposed to the world community that is why India is resorting to shameful criticism against Pakistan in a bid to divert world's attention from the situation inside India but he would never succeed on his agenda.He said that Modi's attitude has become a greater threat to regional peace and stability, and the global community is now realizing his anti-democratic ideology Modi and his government from all aspects has become biggest danger for peace."Pakistan stood firm with Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, and we will expose the terrorist and extremist face of India to the world at every forum", he added.