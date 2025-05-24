(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that Pakistan armed forces commanded by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir defeated India in just one and half hours in response to enemy's arrogant, aggressive and unprovoked attack and elevated Pakistan's stature at the global stage.

Speaking at 'Maarka-e-Haq' convention of the party organized to pay tribute to martyrs, Ghazis and express gratitude to the armed forces for the May 10 decisive retribution, Aleem Khan said that Pakistan's calculated thunderous response forced Modi government to beg for ceasefire.

He lauded both the Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir and the Air Chief for restoring national pride by inflicting a humiliating defeat on India.

He stated that the strong armed forces were a blessing for Pakistan.

Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that the entire nation stood united during the crisis, setting aside all differences, for the one noble cause. He further stated that opposing the army was tantamount to opposing the country, and added that those who stood against the country had no right to live in it and must meet the fate of Narendra Modi, he added.

Recalling the Indian attack and Pakistan's retribution, Abdul Aleem Khan shared that he had tweeted at the time, asking Modi: "Are you satisfied now? And if there’s still any thirst left, tell us — we will quench it too."

He said that on May 6, Pakistani forces downed six Indian jets, including Rafale jets, which were a source of pride for India. He added that not a single Pakistani jet was hit by Indian pilots.

He criticized anti-state elements who questioned the military before May 6, stating that the swift and strong response of the armed forces silenced them.

He termed the recent conflict a continuation of the hatred India had been harbouring since 1947, and it erupted in this month’s attacks.

He said, the enemy targeted innocent children under the cover of night, but Pakistan responded at dawn, shortly after the Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Hafiz Syed Asim Munir led the morning prayers and ordered retaliation.

He emphasized that being a nuclear power, Pakistan acted responsibly and held back its emotions for three days to avoid escalation. However, within those three days, the nation demonstrated its strength.

He stated that Pakistan’s severe counter-attack forced Indian PM Modi to reach out to the US President to request a ceasefire. The enemy could not withstand even a one-and-a-half-hour operation, he remarked.

Whenever the country faced danger, every child of the nation would stand by the armed forces, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted the sacrifices of the martyrs, saying that the country’s survival was only possible due to their bravery. "Our martyrs are our pride, and every struggle today is rooted in their sacrifices," he said.

Shifting to problems of Southern belt, the minister acknowledged the long-standing deprivation of South Punjab.

He pledged to include the demand for a separate province in the IPP manifesto. He also stressed the need for administrative reforms across all four provinces of the country. He vowed that the IPP would address the grievances of the people of South belt.

On the occasion, IPP's Punjab President Rana Nazir, General Secretary Shoaib Saddique, South Punjab's President Rafaqat Ali Gilani, General Secretary Tehseen Gerdezi, and District President Yasir Arafat also addressed the gathering.\932