Open Menu

Armed Forces Capable Of Dealing With Any Challenge: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said Pakistan Armed Forces were capable of dealing with any challenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said Pakistan Armed Forces were capable of dealing with any challenge.

He made these remarks while addressing to the delegation of participants of the 38th Air War Course of the Pakistan Air Force who called on the President, a President Office's news release said.

The President was briefed on the aims and objectives of the course organized by the Air War College Institute of the Pakistan Air Force.

The Course participants comprised of 34 military officers from 15 friendly countries who were participating in the 38th Air War Course.

While addressing the participants of the 38th Air War Course, the president said Pakistan desired peace as development and prosperity were possible only with peace.

"Pakistan has always desired to promote brotherhood among Muslim countries," he said. The president added that every eye was filled with tears over the devastation in Gaza.

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

26 minutes ago
 DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

19 seconds ago
 Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales durin ..

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

27 minutes ago
 Paths to Australian Open women's final

Paths to Australian Open women's final

21 seconds ago
 Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories

22 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Int ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

27 minutes ago
Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge ..

Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties

15 minutes ago
 National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony le ..

National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO

26 seconds ago
 Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case

Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case

6 minutes ago
 Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime ..

Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime minister

6 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police emp ..

IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police employees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan