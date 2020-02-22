UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces, Capable To Thwart All Threats Irrespective Of Cost: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:39 PM

Armed forces, capable to thwart all threats irrespective of cost: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said armed forces were aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said armed forces were aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost.

The operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad' has completed its three years that was launched on 22nd February 2017 across the country to consolidate gains of all past operations, indiscriminately eliminating residual and latent threat of terrorism, ensuring security of Pakistan's borders, he said in a tweet.

The COAS said, "In this journey from Terrorism to Tourism, security forces and intelligence agencies backed by the entire nation, achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in men and material. Tributes to our martyrs, our real heroes, our pride. We also salute our resilient nation in defeating extremists' ideology and for unflinching support to the armed forces.""Gains of two decades of War on Terror shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability in Pakistan and the region," the army chief added.

