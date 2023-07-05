Open Menu

Armed Forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs Pay Tribute To Capt Karnal Sher Khan

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs have paid glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th Shahadat Anniversary on Wednesday.

His stellar leadership and courage beckon us to defend Pakistan at all cost, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Capt Kernal Sher, Kargil War Hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan's martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.

