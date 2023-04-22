UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces, CJCSC & Services Chiefs Wish Happy Eid To Fellow Pakistanis

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Armed Forces, CJCSC & Services Chiefs wish happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs have wished a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Services Chiefs said, "We owe this festivity in a peaceful environment to all our Martyrs & Ghazis. Salute to them. May Allah continue His blessings upon Pakistan. Ameen".

