Armed Forces contribute 41 mln saplings plantation to nationwide TBTTP: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Armed Forces of the country in its effort to support the nationwide Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project, Clean and Green Pakistan movement have planted 41 million plants in spring and monsoon seasons.

Since 2018, Armed forces afforestation drive under the Army campaign of "Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan" has resulted in massive plantation, said the Three Years Performance Report issued by the Prime Minister here on Thursday.

Under the Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan plantation drive, around 33 million saplings were planted, followed by 5.7 million saplings under Pakistan Navy initiative and 2.5 million plantations as part of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plantation drive "Clean and Green Pakistan" that has contributed immensely to the Prime Minister's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme by planting a total of 41 million trees in spring and monsoon seasons.