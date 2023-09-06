Open Menu

Armed Forces Defending Borders Are Our Heros: Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Armed Forces defending borders are our heros: Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, said that the Armed Forces defending our borders were our heroes and they would not compromise on their respect and reverence.

In a message on Defence Day issued here on Wednesday, he said it was a day of renewed pledge to defend our motherland, and they would not hesitate in rendering sacrifices for it.

The former Prime Minister informed that the Armed Forces, with the backing of the nation, repulsed the attack on Lahore, Sialkot, and desert areas of Sindh on September 6, 1965, with full force.

Senior leader PPP stated that the Armed Forces set unprecedented examples of gallantry by lying their lives in the war adding that his party had always taken extraordinary steps for the forces in its regimes.

Ex-PMs Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto strengthened the Armed Forces by introducing nuclear and missile technologies, respectively. PPP raised the salaries of the forces in its 2008-13 tenure, said Gilani in his concluding remarks.

