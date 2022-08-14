UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Felicitate Nation On Diamond Jubilee Of Independence Day: DG ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Armed Forces felicitate nation on diamond jubilee of Independence Day: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday extended felicitations on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence Day.

The ISPR DG on his official Twitter handle wrote, "Happy Independence Day/Diamond Jubilee Celebrations to great Pakistani nation from Armed Forces of Pakistan."He also mentioned the theme for the diamond jubilee 75th year of independence as 'Azm-e-Aleshaan-Shad Rahe Pakistan' (The Glorious Resolve-- May Pakistan be prosperous) Pakistan Zindabad!

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter ISPR Independence May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

1 hour ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

10 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

10 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

10 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.