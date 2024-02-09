Open Menu

Armed Forces Felicitate Nation On Peaceful Conduct Of General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 12:10 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Armed Forces of the country on Thursday extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on generally peaceful and violence-free conduct of general elections.

"The armed forces alongside other Law Enforcement Agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during the conduct of the sacred electoral process, in aid of civil power, and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

With the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 quick response force teams (QRFs), a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured," it added.

Despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan.

As many as 12 people (including 10 personnel of security forces and law enforcement agencies) embraced, Shahadat, and 39 others have been injured in these attacks.

Through proactive intelligence manoeuvres and swift action, many potential threats were neutralized, underscoring the unwavering commitment of our security agencies to protect the democratic rights of our citizens. During various operations, 5 Terrorists were also killed.

"Gratitude is owed to other law enforcement agencies that worked hand in hand with the armed forces to safeguard the democratic process. It is our fervent hope that our sacrifices will not be in vain and this election will serve as a catalyst for further strengthening democracy in Pakistan and that it will pave the way for the realization of the aspirations of the people of Pakistan," it said.

The armed forces remain dedicated to upholding peace and security in the country and stand ready to provide unwavering support in safeguarding the democratic traditions of our state, the ISPR said.

