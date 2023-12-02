RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) on Saturday to witness the field exercise of Bahawalpur Corps.

While addressing the troops, the Army Chief said, "Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against a full spectrum of threats and with the support of the nation."

During his visit, the COAS was briefed about field exercise, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in an operational environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including armor, mechanized infantry, artillery, air defense, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), duly supported by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), and combat aviation.

Later, COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise.

The Army Chief appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness, and high morale of officers and troops. COAS directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

“We are cognizant of the challenges, and with the support of the nation, we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan," COAS emphasized.

"The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds. Armed Forces will defeat the enemies of Pakistan, InshaAllah," the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps.