Open Menu

Armed Forces Focused On Defending Frontiers Of Motherland With Nation's Support: COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Armed Forces focused on defending frontiers of motherland with nation's support: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) on Saturday to witness the field exercise of Bahawalpur Corps.

While addressing the troops, the Army Chief said, "Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against a full spectrum of threats and with the support of the nation."

During his visit, the COAS was briefed about field exercise, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in an operational environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including armor, mechanized infantry, artillery, air defense, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), duly supported by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), and combat aviation.

Later, COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise.

The Army Chief appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness, and high morale of officers and troops. COAS directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

“We are cognizant of the challenges, and with the support of the nation, we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan," COAS emphasized.

"The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds. Armed Forces will defeat the enemies of Pakistan, InshaAllah," the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Army ISPR Visit Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali All Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

14 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

14 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

14 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

14 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

14 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

14 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

14 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

14 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

14 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan