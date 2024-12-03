Open Menu

Armed Forces Fully Capable Of Safeguarding Motherland’s Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty: COAS

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) affirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the resolute support of the nation, are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our beloved motherland against the entire spectrum of threats.

In his interaction with the participants of field training exercise near Narowal, Sialkot, he emphasized the critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS visited troops participating in a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot. He was given a comprehensive brief on the objectives and conduct of the exercise, which aimed to refine professional skills and battlefield procedures essential for addressing emerging operational challenges.

During the exercise, integrated fire and maneuver operations were conducted by various elements, including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Army Aviation and Anti-Tank Guided Missile units.

The exercise also demonstrated the effective employment of electronic warfare capabilities and information operations designed to disrupt enemy communications and counter disinformation strategies in a modern battlefield environment.

The COAS spent the day in the field alongside the troops, commending their training standards, operational readiness, and high state of morale.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the exercise area, the COAS was welcomed by the Commander Gujranwala Corps and the Inspector General of Training and Evaluation.

