Armed forces fully capable to wipe out terrorism: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the Pakistan armed forces were fully capable to wipe out terrorism from the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan was paying a heavy price while the fighting war on terror. India was trying to sabotage peace in the region.

It was India which was behind terrorist acts in Balochistan as it spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured from its soil.

To a question, Farrukh said it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, whose leaders while in power had multiplied the country's problems instead of resolving them. They had ruined the economy by taking huge loans which were now being returned by the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PTI after coming to power had made serious efforts to revive economy, besides improving relations with neighboring countries, he added.