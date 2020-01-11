Armed Forces fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression: DG ISPR

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Inter-Service Public Services Relations Maj. Gen Asif Ghafoor has said Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression.

"Statements by Indian COAS to undertake military action across LOC are routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil," he said in a tweet on Saturday.