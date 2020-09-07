UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces Fully Ready To Protect National Borders, People : Air Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:32 PM

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday said Pakistan's valiant Armed Forces were well versed in protecting national borders and people and were fully capable of defeating the enemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday said Pakistan's valiant Armed Forces were well versed in protecting national borders and people and were fully capable of defeating the enemy.

The Air Chief said : "On the memorable and historic day of September 7, I pay tribute to all heroes of Pakistan Air Force who stood like a rock against enemy aggression." He was addressing as Chief Guest during a Martyrs' Day ceremony held at Air Headquarters here, said a PAF press release.

He said: "Today we salute our martyrs and veterans for their determination, courage and spirit of sacrifice and renew our pledge that we will never allow any harm to our sacred homeland." Highlighting the current situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said : "We also express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades.

" To pay homage to the martyrs, the Air Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and offered "Fateha". Principal Staff Officers, officers, Airmen and PAF civilians attended the ceremony.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed 7 September as Martyrs' Day at all PAF Air Bases throughout the country. The day started with special Du'aa and Quran Khawani for Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the independence of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi. Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered 'Fateha' and laid wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Similar wreath laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF Martyrs' all overthe country.

