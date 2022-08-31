Armed forces, Govt work for relief, rescue of flood victims in Sindh, Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit in the Sindh Government, Sharjeel Inaam Memon on Wednesday said that 23 districts of the province were affected due to rain and floods while Pakistan Army, Navy and the government were helping the victims in this difficult situation.

He said this while talking to the media during his visit to the flood relief camps in Taluka Rural.

Sharjeel Memon, who is also focal person for rain emergency in Hyderabad, also inspected the flood affected villages of Rahuki and Husri branches and various relief camps set up in rural areas.

The provincial minister also inspected the protective dykes of the Rahuki branch and said that hundreds of villages have been saved from drowning due to the timely steps taken by the district administration.

He said the left side of the Rahuki Branch was very weak, so he personally supervised the work of filling up of the cracks.

Sharjeel Memon visited the relief camp set up in Tando Hyder government school and said that 72 families consisting of 394 people including children have been given shelter in the camp.

Shrajeel said that due to the lack of natural passage of water, the level of branches had been increased, which saved hundreds of villages from submergence.

Memon said that the condition of Khairpur Nathan Shah, Mehar, Juhi and Naushehro Feroze was not good but the members of the provincial cabinet are present in the field to help the victims.

Expressing regrets over PTI's attitude, Sharjeel Memon said even in the flood situation, the people of Imran Khan's party were spreading rumours for which FIA was approached to take action against them.

In the present situation, except Tahreek Insaf, whole the nation is united, but Imran Khan's party is targeting the country and the people, Sharjeel alleged.

He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was succeeded in getting commitment of Rs 130 billion for the country within an hour.