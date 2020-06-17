UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces Leadership Visits ISI Headquarters; Brief Over Regional Security Situation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:34 AM

Armed Forces leadership visits ISI headquarters; brief over regional security situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Tuesday.

A comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on the regional security issues with special focus on situation of the Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General ISI, he mentioned.

The CJCSC and Services Chiefs appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for National Security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness, he tweeted.

