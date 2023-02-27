Armed forces, LEAs act as bulwark against terrorists' nefarious designs: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan acted as a bulwark against the nefarious designs of terrorists.

The prime minister, in a statement, paid tribute to sepoys Imranullah and Afzal Khan who were martyred in firing by terrorists in Spinwam area of North Wasiristan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred in paradise and sympathised with the bereaved family.

The prime minister also appreciated the security forces for a successful operation against terrorists.

He said the whole nation saluted the martyrs and stood side by side with their security forces.