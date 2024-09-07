Open Menu

Armed Forces, Nation Determined To Foil Designs Of Enemy: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 10:25 AM

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

Syed Asim Munir says Israeli aggression is threat to world peace and Pakistan stands with the Muslims of Gaza.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said the armed forces and the people of Pakistan are determined to foil the nefarious designs of country’s foes.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day at GHQ, Rawalpindi tonight.

The Army Chief said external forces, involved in fanning terrorism in Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed in their designs.

Paying glowing tribute to the martyrs and veterans of armed forces for their sacrifices in the war against terrorisms, General Syed Asim Munir said this long and non-conventional battle against militancy is continuing and will go on till the elimination of last terrorist from the soil of Pakistan.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the valiant people of Pakistan, especially the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, are a golden chapter of country’s national history.

The Army Chief said the war against the Fitna al-Khawarij has been continuing for over 20 years and the nation has rendered unmatched sacrifices in this fight, which have resulted in Pakistan’s security and its gradual stability.

General Syed Asim Munir said Paigham-e-Pakistan, a joint strategy against the Fitna al-Khawarij, better management of the western border, merger of tribal areas, development measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are significant achievements.

He said the armed forces and the people of Pakistan are tied in heart-to-heart connectivity.

The Army Chief further said that some inimical forces are spreading confusion on the measures taken for country’s security and attempting to create a wedge between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan. He said these elements will be defeated with national resolve.

Highlighting the importance of Azm-e-Istehkam, the Army Chief said it is imperative for national integrity and is not a new operation. In his remarks about the ongoing Indian oppression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Chief said rulers of New Delhi are committing genocide there. He said Pakistan will continue extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir.

Regarding on the ongoing situation in Gaza, Syed Asim Munir said Israeli aggression is a threat to world peace. He said Pakistan stands with the Muslims of Gaza.

