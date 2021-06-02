Armed Forces need to keep abreast with emerging security trends: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday emphasized the need to keep Armed Forces abreast with the emerging trends and make further endeavors to deal with current complex and dynamic security environment.

The Naval Chief was addressing to Command & Staff Collage, Quetta during his visit, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was received by the Commandant, Command & Staff College, Quetta.

While addressing the Staff Course participants, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defence of the country.

The Admiral added that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today's warfare single handedly.

The Naval Chief further highlighted that Pakistan Navy was always ready to tackle the maritime security challenges facing the country by active support of Sister Services.

Later on, Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with faculty and students including foreign officers undergoing course at the premier institution.