Armed Forces Not To Tolerate Violation Of Its Sanctity, Security Of Its Installations: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said that the Armed Forces would not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said that the Armed Forces would not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May.

The Army Chief visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

He appreciated the professional competence, performance and achievements of Law Enforcement Agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The Army Chief also addressed the officers of the Corps and emphasized on the evolving threats to national security.

He said, "We shall continue with our endeavors of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process".

The Army Chief also sensitized about challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions.

He highlighted that a concerted effort was being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the armed forces. He pledged that such nefarious attempts would be foiled through the support of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.

More Stories From Pakistan

