Armed Forces of Pakistan concerned on safe havens, liberty to TTP in Afghanistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the Armed Forces of Pakistan had serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to Quetta Garrison where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a news release said.

The COAS paid tributes to the Shuhada (martyrs), visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

General Munir said, "It is expected that the interim Afghan Government will not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement.

" He further said that the involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan was another important concern that needed to be addressed.

"Such attacks are intolerable and will elicit an effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan," he added.

He resolved that operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces would not rest till the menace of terrorism was rooted out from the country.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Quetta Corps.