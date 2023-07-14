Open Menu

Armed Forces Of Pakistan Concerned On Safe Havens, Liberty To TTP In Afghanistan: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Armed Forces of Pakistan concerned on safe havens, liberty to TTP in Afghanistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the Armed Forces of Pakistan had serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to Quetta Garrison where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a news release said.

The COAS paid tributes to the Shuhada (martyrs), visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

General Munir said, "It is expected that the interim Afghan Government will not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement.

" He further said that the involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan was another important concern that needed to be addressed.

"Such attacks are intolerable and will elicit an effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan," he added.

He resolved that operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces would not rest till the menace of terrorism was rooted out from the country.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Quetta Corps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Quetta Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Visit Zhob Doha From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

11 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

45 minutes ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

2 hours ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

3 hours ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

4 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

4 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan