Armed forces pay homage to Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The contingents of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid tremendous homage on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Sunday.

They laid wreaths at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

The contingents also reiterated their commitment to protecting the country at all spheres.

They also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.