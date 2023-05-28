Armed forces pay rich tribute to brilliant scientists, engineers on Youm-e-Takbeer: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The armed forces on Sunday paid rich tribute to the brilliant minds who conceived and achieved credible minimum nuclear deterrence accomplishment under daunting challenges.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "the armed forces salute the scientists and engineers who turned the impossible into a reality.

Long Live Pakistan."It said the complete Pakistani nation celebrated the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer and commemorated the remarkable achievement of establishing Credible Minimum Deterrence. "This achievement has reshaped the power dynamics in our region," it added.