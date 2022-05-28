Armed Forces pay tribute to all for achieving nuclear deterrence: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Armed Forces on Saturday paid tribute to all those who worked selflessly and stayed steadfast against all odds to make the country's endeavour possible for achieving nuclear deterrence.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on the occasion of 24th Youm-e-Takbeer and in commemoration of the nation's indomitable resolve to attain nuclear capability, issued a statement.

It said: "Twenty four years ago on 28 May 1998, Pakistan established credible minimum nuclear deterrence, restoring balance of power in the region. Armed Forces pay tribute to all those who worked selflessly, stayed steadfast against all odds and made this possible".