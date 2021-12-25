Armed Forces pay tribute to Father of the Nation on his 145th Birth Anniversary

The Armed Forces on Saturday paid tribute to Father of the Nation; Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th Birth Anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Armed Forces on Saturday paid tribute to Father of the Nation; Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th Birth Anniversary.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a tweet on his official Twitter handle said, "Quaid's vision of a peaceful & progressive Pakistan following principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline is imperative for our success as a nation."