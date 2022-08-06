Armed forces protectors of country: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif while condemning the malicious campaign against institutions on social media platforms said armed forces were the protectors of the country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif while condemning the malicious campaign against institutions on social media platforms said armed forces were the protectors of the country.

"Some people launched a campaign on social media against institutions on the Lasbela helicopter crash which is highly condemnable. People who blame the institutions are working on enemy's agenda," he said in a presser at Sialkot.

Khawaja said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had ended the politics of tolerance in the country. "Do not insult the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the country and the nation," he said.