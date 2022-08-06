UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Protectors Of Country: Khawaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Armed forces protectors of country: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif while condemning the malicious campaign against institutions on social media platforms said armed forces were the protectors of the country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif while condemning the malicious campaign against institutions on social media platforms said armed forces were the protectors of the country.

"Some people launched a campaign on social media against institutions on the Lasbela helicopter crash which is highly condemnable. People who blame the institutions are working on enemy's agenda," he said in a presser at Sialkot.

Khawaja said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had ended the politics of tolerance in the country. "Do not insult the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the country and the nation," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Social Media Sialkot Lasbela

Recent Stories

Fire at Cuba fuel depot leaves 67 injured: hospita ..

Fire at Cuba fuel depot leaves 67 injured: hospital

1 minute ago
 Union triumphant in Berlin derby to deepen Hertha' ..

Union triumphant in Berlin derby to deepen Hertha's woes

1 minute ago
 Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel cance ..

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security

17 minutes ago
 Mixed reactions to deadly Israel-Gaza showdown

Mixed reactions to deadly Israel-Gaza showdown

17 minutes ago
 Liverpool stumble, Spurs shine on Premier League's ..

Liverpool stumble, Spurs shine on Premier League's opening weekend

17 minutes ago
 ECC approves grant of Rs. five billion for NDMA

ECC approves grant of Rs. five billion for NDMA

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.