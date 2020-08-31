UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces Proved On Sept 6 Pakistan Is Undefeatable: MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:25 PM

Armed forces proved on Sept 6 Pakistan is undefeatable: MPA

Sept 6, the Defence of Pakistan Day, is the day when our armed forces proved to the world that Pakistan is undefeatable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Sept 6, the Defence of Pakistan Day, is the day when our armed forces proved to the world that Pakistan is undefeatable.

This was stated by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar while talking to APP here on Monday. He said that in 1965, the Indian forces attempted to occupy parts of the new state of Pakistan.

But our armed forces not only defeated the enemy but also proved that Pakistan is invincible. In this fight, Pakistani nation also demonstrated its bravery and presented unprecedented sacrifices.

Ch Lateef Nazar said that the Pak Army as well as Air Force and Navy are our real heroes who are striving day and night to defend all boundaries and territories of the country. The nation will remember sacrifices of the Pak forces forever, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

