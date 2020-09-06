Armed forces ready to defend every inch of state: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that valiant armed forces of the country were fully prepared and ready to render any sacrifice for the defence of every inch of our motherland.

In a statement issued here on Sunday in connection with 6th September (Defence Day), Waseem Ahmed Khan said that country was blessed with strong and professional armed forces.

He said that every one of the country would stand by the armed forces to defend our homeland.

He said that Defence Day was being celebrated to aware our next generation about the sacrifices of our armed forces they rendered for defence of the country. He said that our brave armed forces defeated evil designs of enemy on 6th September 1965 and added that armed forces were ready to repeat the same passion of sacrifice in case of any external threat.

The regional police officer paid rich tribute to the martyrs of armed forces and said they are the real heroes of the country.