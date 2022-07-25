UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Reaffirm Complete Support To Civil Administration In Rescue, Rehabilitation Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The 249th Corps Commanders' Conference on Monday reaffirmed resolve of the Armed Forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.

The Corps Commander Conference held at GHQ was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Forum took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border and Internal Security.

The COAS lauded successful ongoing counter terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.

The COAS also appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

