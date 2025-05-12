Open Menu

Armed Forces Recorded A History Of Response To India; Saqlain Bukhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Armed forces recorded a history of response to India; Saqlain Bukhari

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) salutes the Pakistan Army, Navy, and especially the Air Force for their historic and resounding response to India, defending the nation with unmatched bravery.

This was remarked by Syed Saqlain Bukhari, President Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) during a brief exclusive interaction with APP here on Monday.

He said that armed forces have recorded a history of repelling the enemy with a strong military planning.

He said that war is never favorable for any nation, but if it is imposed, Pakistan has the legitimate right to respond with full potential.

"Our enemy is deceitful and cannot be trusted. Alhamdulillah, Pakistan's defense is in strong hands, and we must continue to pray for the safety of our country and our armed forces", he added.

Bukhari further said that Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) has always stood, and will remain stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for Pakistan’s security, sovereignty, dignity, and stability.

Bukhari reaffirmed his party's unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s integrity.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

28 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

2 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

2 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

3 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

4 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

4 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan