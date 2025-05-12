Armed Forces Recorded A History Of Response To India; Saqlain Bukhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) salutes the Pakistan Army, Navy, and especially the Air Force for their historic and resounding response to India, defending the nation with unmatched bravery.
This was remarked by Syed Saqlain Bukhari, President Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) during a brief exclusive interaction with APP here on Monday.
He said that armed forces have recorded a history of repelling the enemy with a strong military planning.
He said that war is never favorable for any nation, but if it is imposed, Pakistan has the legitimate right to respond with full potential.
"Our enemy is deceitful and cannot be trusted. Alhamdulillah, Pakistan's defense is in strong hands, and we must continue to pray for the safety of our country and our armed forces", he added.
Bukhari further said that Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) has always stood, and will remain stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for Pakistan’s security, sovereignty, dignity, and stability.
Bukhari reaffirmed his party's unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s integrity.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed forces recorded a history of response to India; Saqlain Bukhari8 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders completion of development projects by stipulated time, warns of fund reallocation fo ..8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Parliamentary Committee agrees on people-centered budget for fiscal year 2025–269 minutes ago
-
Civil Society calls for urgent strengthening of Tobacco Control measures to save lives9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shows restraint, exercises self-defence right: DPM Dar tells FM Wong9 minutes ago
-
Two gangsters held18 minutes ago
-
Dinar Cancer Hospital honours nurses on Int'l Nurses Day18 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Rawalpindi road accident18 minutes ago
-
Governor visits families of martyred police officers to offer condolence18 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally in Mardan pays tribute to armed forces19 minutes ago
-
CM Murad reviews ADP proposals19 minutes ago
-
Indian drone strike claims Life of brother of 8 sisters: Interior Minister pledges full government s ..19 minutes ago