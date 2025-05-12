Armed forces recorded a history of response to India; Saqlain Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) salutes the Pakistan Army, Navy, and especially the Air Force for their historic and resounding response to India, defending the nation with unmatched bravery.

This was remarked by Syed Saqlain Bukhari, President Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) during a brief exclusive interaction with APP here on Monday.

He said that armed forces have recorded a history of repelling the enemy with a strong military planning.

He said that war is never favorable for any nation, but if it is imposed, Pakistan has the legitimate right to respond with full potential.

"Our enemy is deceitful and cannot be trusted. Alhamdulillah, Pakistan's defense is in strong hands, and we must continue to pray for the safety of our country and our armed forces", he added.

Bukhari further said that Pakistan Muslim League (Qayyum) has always stood, and will remain stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for Pakistan’s security, sovereignty, dignity, and stability.

Bukhari reaffirmed his party's unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s integrity.