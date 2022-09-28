Armed Forces relief efforts, special sorties continue at fast pace in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Armed Forces relief efforts and special sorties continued to provide maximum assistance to the flood impacted communities in the disaster-hit areas at a fast pace across the country.

The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Wednesday issued a detailed report on the flood management measures ensured by the authorities concerned in the flood-hit areas.

The Report underlined that the Army Aviation under its relief efforts so far have flown 625 Army Aviation helicopters' sorties to various areas for evacuation of stranded people whereas uptill now 4,659 stranded individuals were evacuated through helicopter sorties.

Moreover, some 47 Relief Camps and 172 Relief Collection points were established across the country for flood affectees in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan.There were 10,839. 5 tonnes of food items alongwith 1,839.8 tonnes of sustenance items and 114,736,955 medicine items were collected so far. However, 10,684.4 tonnes of food 1,807.2 tonnes of sustenance items and 11,378,745 medicine items were distributed uptill now.

The Report also highlighted the medical relief provided to the flood affectees. As over 300 medical camps were established so far in which over 619,808 patients were treated all across the country and provided 3-5 days' free medicine.

The Pakistan Navy relief and rescue efforts were also mentioned in the Report. The Navy established four flood relief centers and 18 central collection points all across the country.

These collection centers had distributed 1,825 tonnes ration, 6,553 tents and 735,263 liters mineral water in various affected districts.

In addition, 22 tent cities were also established where 25,973 persons were accommodated. Moreover, the Navy's 23 Emergency Response teams (ERTs) deployed all over Pakistan had rescued 15,568 stranded personnel. "These ERTs are equipped with 54 motorized boats and two Hovercraft." The Navy had also deployed two helicopters in interior Sindh. Uptill now, in 69 sorties, these helicopters rescued 479 stranded people and distributed 5,333 packets of ration.

Moreover, eight Diving Teams of Pakistan Navy have also carried out 28 Diving Operations in affected areas across the Pakistan. The Navy has also established 86 medical camps in which 100,890 patients were treated so far.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had also provided 6,583 tents, 570,341 food packages, 3,453.26 tonnes of ration, 287,183 liters fresh water, for the flood affectees. Moreover, the PAF had established 46 Medical Camps where 72,228 patients were being treated so far. Besides 20 tent cities accommodating 19,807 people, 54 relief camps and three central Aviation Hubs all across the country were also being established. PAF also carried out 262 sorties and evacuated 1,521 people from the flood affected areas.

The NFRCC Report also stated the weather forecast. It said that in the past 24 hours, rain-wind and thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). However, the weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country where the recorded highest maximum temperature's (°C) were noted in Sibi 40, Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Sakrand 38.

In the next 24 Hours, mainly dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts. However, isolated rain - thunderstorm was expected in upper KP, GB and Kashmir.

There was no infrastructure damage reported in the last 24 hours. However, so far a total of 13,074 kilometers (Km) roads and 410 Bridges were damaged due to massive inundation.

The most affected districts particularly the worst affected districts were of Sindh including Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Noshero Feroz, Thatta and Badin.

However, in Balochistan affected districts included Quetta, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sohbatpur and Lasbela. In KP impacted districts included Dir, Swat, Charsadda, Kohistan, Tank and DI Khan and in Punjab include DG Khan and Rajanpur.