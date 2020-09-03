UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces Rendered Countless Sacrifices; Make Defence System Invincible: Siraj

Thu 03rd September 2020

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the valor and courage demonstrated by Armed Forces and the moral courage extended by the nation on September 6, 1965 proved to the world that the defence of Pakistan is impregnable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the valor and courage demonstrated by Armed Forces and the moral courage extended by the nation on September 6, 1965 proved to the world that the defence of Pakistan is impregnable.

In his message in connection with Defence day, he said that countless sacrifices by the great warriors of armed forces on September 6 made the entire nation proud, adding that every citizen of Pakistan is standing alongside Pakistan Armed Forces to thwart the conspiracies against the integrity and sovereignty of the motherland.

He said Armed forces made the much bigger in number the enemy forces to retrieve in 1965 and left a strong message that they should not remain in any self- delusion about Pakistan and refrain from any future aggression or adventure.

He said last year India repeated same mistake and challenged our sovereignty but the Armed Forces especially Pakistan Air Force gave a befitting response and told the enemy country that our defence system is invincible.

The JI Ameer said September 6 is not only the day to pay tribute to our heroes and gallant warriors but it is the day to renew the pledge to defend the ideological and geographical boundaries of the motherland.

He said Pakistan is the greatest gift of Allah for which we much cherish. We need to shun our political, personal, linguistic and sectarian differences and work in harmony, unity and determination for ensuring prosperity and development of our motherland.

