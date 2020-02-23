UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces Rendered Matchless Sacrifices To Restore Peace: Analysts

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:20 AM

Armed forces rendered matchless sacrifices to restore peace: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Defense Analyst Brig (Retd) Harris Nawaz said valiant armed forces and the nation rendered matchless sacrifices to restore peace in the country.

"Our security forces have achieved success against terrorism with the support of nation. International teams including West indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others visited the country which indicates that Pakistan is a now safe and secured," he said talking to Radio Pakistan programme.

He said Pakistan had very professional army by having the world's latest missile technology. He further said Pakistan's top leadership had warned the enemies that there would be a befitting and strapping response of any misadventure.

Another defense analyst Brig (Retd) Saad Nazir said Pakistan has professional army that destroyed hideouts of the militants in tribal areas.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasad was initiated to eliminate the threats of terrorism across the country, he added.

Pakistan has played a role of facilitators in finalization of peace agreements between the United States and Afghan Taliban.

The world has acknowledged that Pakistan was the only country that defeated terrorism without the support of any other country and with its own resources.

International Relation expert Dr. A.Z. Hilali said Pakistan had always played a leading and dominating role for peace process in Afghanistan, adding U.S Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad was confident about the agreement.

He has also appreciated the role of Pakistan in Afghan Peace Process. Pakistan has always worked for regional peace as peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan.

Defense analyst Air Marshal (Retd) Shahid Latif said international community was acknowledging the role of Pakistan in war against terrorism.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 tournament was being played in Pakistan, which is a clear message to the world that Pakistan was a safe and peaceful country, he added.

The United Nations Secretary General also appreciated the way Pakistan defeated terrorism and declared the efforts of Pakistan as remarkable, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Militants World Army Technology Bangladesh United Nations Sri Lanka Pakistan Super League United States 2020 Agreement Best Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.