Armed forces rendered matchless sacrifices to restore peace: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Defense Analyst Brig (Retd) Harris Nawaz said valiant armed forces and the nation rendered matchless sacrifices to restore peace in the country.

"Our security forces have achieved success against terrorism with the support of nation. International teams including West indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others visited the country which indicates that Pakistan is a now safe and secured," he said talking to Radio Pakistan programme.

He said Pakistan had very professional army by having the world's latest missile technology. He further said Pakistan's top leadership had warned the enemies that there would be a befitting and strapping response of any misadventure.

Another defense analyst Brig (Retd) Saad Nazir said Pakistan has professional army that destroyed hideouts of the militants in tribal areas.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasad was initiated to eliminate the threats of terrorism across the country, he added.

Pakistan has played a role of facilitators in finalization of peace agreements between the United States and Afghan Taliban.

The world has acknowledged that Pakistan was the only country that defeated terrorism without the support of any other country and with its own resources.

International Relation expert Dr. A.Z. Hilali said Pakistan had always played a leading and dominating role for peace process in Afghanistan, adding U.S Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad was confident about the agreement.

He has also appreciated the role of Pakistan in Afghan Peace Process. Pakistan has always worked for regional peace as peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan.

Defense analyst Air Marshal (Retd) Shahid Latif said international community was acknowledging the role of Pakistan in war against terrorism.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 tournament was being played in Pakistan, which is a clear message to the world that Pakistan was a safe and peaceful country, he added.

The United Nations Secretary General also appreciated the way Pakistan defeated terrorism and declared the efforts of Pakistan as remarkable, he concluded.