UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces' Sacrifices To Be Remembered For Ever: Sajjad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

Armed forces' sacrifices to be remembered for ever: Sajjad Hussain

Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate, Sajjad Hussain Turi on Friday while paying tribute to personnel of armed force for safeguarding country's territorial boundaries said their supreme sacrifices would be remembered for ever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate, Sajjad Hussain Turi on Friday while paying tribute to personnel of armed force for safeguarding country's territorial boundaries said their supreme sacrifices would be remembered for ever.

Talking to APP here in connection with the Defence Day, he said our armed forces not only defended our territorial boundaries but also extended full support to people during any natural calamity like earthquake, flood or COVID-19 etc.

He said the government under the acumen leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making strides to put the country on road of progress and development. Despite host of challenges, the PTI led government since its inception, took pragmatic measures for welfare of masses, he said.

He also recalled that our nation always remained steadfast during the time of odd and thwart nefarious designs of our enemies by forging unity among their ranks and files.

Urging the youth, Sajjaid Hussain said they were our real assets and they should give more focus on acquiring quality education and skills so they could transform Pakistan into real developed and prosperous country as per aspiration of our founding leaders.

The Chief Whip urged the nation to maintain unity and solidarity among their ranks and files to defeat the enemies. Pakistan was the only nation which successfully defeated the menace of terrorism through unity, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Flood Road Progress Government Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

24 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

1 hour ago

Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected unti ..

2 hours ago

Govt to start COVID-19 serial testing on reopening ..

30 seconds ago

Need to combat dengue on emergency basis: DC

33 seconds ago

Film reveals Greta Thunberg as steely, funny and a ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.