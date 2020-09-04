Armed forces' sacrifices to be remembered for ever: Sajjad Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate, Sajjad Hussain Turi on Friday while paying tribute to personnel of armed force for safeguarding country's territorial boundaries said their supreme sacrifices would be remembered for ever.

Talking to APP here in connection with the Defence Day, he said our armed forces not only defended our territorial boundaries but also extended full support to people during any natural calamity like earthquake, flood or COVID-19 etc.

He said the government under the acumen leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making strides to put the country on road of progress and development. Despite host of challenges, the PTI led government since its inception, took pragmatic measures for welfare of masses, he said.

He also recalled that our nation always remained steadfast during the time of odd and thwart nefarious designs of our enemies by forging unity among their ranks and files.

Urging the youth, Sajjaid Hussain said they were our real assets and they should give more focus on acquiring quality education and skills so they could transform Pakistan into real developed and prosperous country as per aspiration of our founding leaders.

The Chief Whip urged the nation to maintain unity and solidarity among their ranks and files to defeat the enemies. Pakistan was the only nation which successfully defeated the menace of terrorism through unity, he said.

