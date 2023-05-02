Armed forces, security institutions pride of nation: governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the martyrs of the armed forces and security institutions of the country are pride of the nation and their sacrifices will be etched in golden words

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the martyrs of the armed forces and security institutions of the country are pride of the nation and their sacrifices will be etched in golden words.

Talking to a delegation comprising participants of Gunnery Staff Course Artillery school Nowshera led by Major General Muhammad Umer Bashir during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the Pakistan Army is revered across the globe for its professional competence.

He emphasized on learning technology and new skills to cope with the requirements of modern era, adding that no country can be civilized unless it has the rule of law and constitution.

He said the media should highlight the problems, but also highlight the positive things. He added, there is a need to see both sides of the picture.

The Governor Punjab said that it is very important to research and know the facts before forming an opinion about anything.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that for the first time pro Vice Chancellors have been appointed in 35 universities out of total 50 public sector universities of Punjab.

He said with the appointment of pro-vice chancellors, the governance issues of universities will improve.

He said the education sector is improving, adding that the position of the Pakistani universities is improving in international rankings.