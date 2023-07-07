Armed Forces, Services Chiefs pay tribute to Havildar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC) and Services Chiefs on Friday paid rich tribute to Havildar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th Shahadat Anniversary.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Havaldar Lalak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland.

"His unwavering dedication to duty and courage in the face of adversity exemplifies the very best of our Armed Forces.

These brave heroes of Pakistan offered supreme sacrifice for the defence of the motherland. Nation will forever remain indebted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices," they said.

The further said, "Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland and let their sacrifices be a guiding light for all of us and future generations to come."