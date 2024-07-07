- Home
Armed Forces, Services Chiefs Pay Tribute To Havaldar Lalak Jan On His 25th Martyrdom Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 01:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs pay homage to Havildar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on the 25th anniversary of his ultimate sacrifice.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on this day, Havildar Lalak Jan demonstrated unwavering courage and selflessness, laying down his life in the line of duty during the Kargil conflict.
"His valor and altruism continue to inspire future generations of brave soldiers. The highest honor is bestowed upon those who sacrifice their lives for the nation's defense. The nation remains forever grateful to its valiant soldiers for their unwavering commitment to protecting the motherland at all costs. We honor the memory of our fallen heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country," the ISPR said.
