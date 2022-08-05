Armed Forces, Shuhada families express deep anguish over regretful social media campaign

The regretful social media campaign after unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1st has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada (martyrs) families and rank and file of the Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The regretful social media campaign after unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1st has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada (martyrs) families and rank and file of the Armed Forces.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, while the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which was unacceptable and highly condemnable.