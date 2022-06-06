UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Strongly Condemn BJP Leaders' Blasphemous Remarks

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Armed Forces strongly condemn BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Armed Forces on Monday strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks by Indian officials (BJP leaders) and termed their statements as indication of extreme hatred towards Muslims and other religions in India.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet on his official handle shared the condemnation message of the Armed Forces.

He wrote, "The outrageous act is deeply hurtful and clearly indicates extreme level of hate against Muslims and other religions in India".

It may be mentioned here that the Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma made desecrating remarks against the Prophet (PBUH) in a talk show and Naveen Kumar Jindal also shared her remarks on Twitter which was now deleted.

The BJP had suspended Sharma's party Primary membership and expelled Jindal from the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Condemnation Twitter ISPR May Muslim From

Recent Stories

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

19 minutes ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

29 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

32 minutes ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

1 hour ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.