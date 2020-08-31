UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces To Be Paid Tribute On Defence Day: Faizullah Kamoka

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:44 PM

National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka said on Monday the Defence of Pakistan Day would be celebrated with enthusiasm and the armed forces of the country would be paid tribute over the bravery they showed during the 1965 war with India

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka said on Monday the Defence of Pakistan Day would be celebrated with enthusiasm and the armed forces of the country would be paid tribute over the bravery they showed during the 1965 war with India.

Talking to APP, he said that 6th of September is a very special day in the history of Pakistan when the Pak Army, Air Force and Navy defeated a strong enemy. Pakistani nation is a brave nation who always stood with the Pak army for the defence of the homeland, he added.

He said that sacrifices of Shuhada of 1965 war will be remembered always. He said that Pak forces always played dynamic role for the safety and security of the nation as well as the country.

