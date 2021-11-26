(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday interacted with participants of the 8th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters and said the Armed Forces would continue ensuring the country's border and internal security which was so vital for national development.

The interaction was part of workshop being held at Quetta from 1– 27 November; attended by people related to various fields / segments of society, said an ISPR media release.

Recalling the innumerable sacrifices of the nation in defeating terrorism, the COAS reiterated that the hard earned peace shall be vigorously guarded at all costs.

"The resolute support of people of Balochistan to Security Forces has resulted in stability of the province and materialisation of progress on projects of socio-economic development," the COAS remarked.

Linking prosperity of Pakistan with Balochistan, the COAS said nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan were being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy.

The Army Chief emphasised that the internal and external challenges faced by Pakistan demanded a comprehensive national response .

He said that by virtue of the effective management of Western Zone, Pakistan was able to remain safe amid crisis situation inside Afghanistan .

The participants thanked COAS for the opportunity.