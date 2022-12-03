UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces To Respond Any Misadventure With Full Might, Support Of Resilient Nation: COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Armed forces to respond any misadventure with full might, support of resilient nation: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said any misconception resulting into a misadventure would always be met with the full might of the armed forces backed by the resilient nation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said any misconception resulting into a misadventure would always be met with the full might of the armed forces backed by the resilient nation.

The army chief made these remarks while he visited the frontline troops in Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LoC), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here said.

The COAS was briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the formation.

The COAS interacted with officers and soldiers; appreciated their high morale, professional competence, and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

On the occasion, the COAS said, "We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on GB and AJK recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us." He added that Indian state would never be able to achieve her nefarious designs. "The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions," the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi received the COAS.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army United Nations ISPR Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

PANAH opposes tobacco industry efforts to legalize ..

PANAH opposes tobacco industry efforts to legalize heated products

1 minute ago
 Transgenders to be get assistance under Benazir Ka ..

Transgenders to be get assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme

1 minute ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns assassination attempt on Pak ..

Saudi Arabia condemns assassination attempt on Pakistan's envoy in Kabul

1 minute ago
 Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop 'hatching conspira ..

Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop 'hatching conspiracy' against national instituti ..

1 minute ago
 Terrorist commander killed during exchange of fire ..

Terrorist commander killed during exchange of fire with Security forces: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 Some G20 Countries May Join Price Cap on Russian O ..

Some G20 Countries May Join Price Cap on Russian Oil - EU Official

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.